International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump seeks whistleblower sources, says "close to a spy" - New York Times

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 26-09-2019 22:59 IST
Trump seeks whistleblower sources, says "close to a spy" - New York Times

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump told staff from the U.S. mission to the United Nations on Thursday he wanted to know who provided information to a whistleblower on his phone call with Ukraine's president, likening them to a spy, the New York Times reported.

Trump said whoever provided the information on his call was "close to a spy" and that "in the old days" spies were dealt with differently, the Times reported, citing a person briefed on the comments who had notes of what the president said.

Also Read: PM Modi gifts picture of 'Howdy Modi' event to Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019