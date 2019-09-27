International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

In slip of tongue, Khan calls Modi Indian 'president' in UNGA speech

PTI United Nations
Updated: 27-09-2019 22:40 IST
In slip of tongue, Khan calls Modi Indian 'president' in UNGA speech

Image Credit: ANI

Imran Khan on Friday described Narendra Modi as "the Indian president", in a slip of tongue by the cricketer-turned Pakistani prime minister. During his marathon speech at the 74th session of the UNGA, Khan goofed up once and called Prime Minister Modi as the "president".

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. Khan, who was the captain of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup winning team, kept on mentioning about the ties on the border of 'Germany and Japan' when he really meant, 'Germany and France.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019