Maha bank scam: Athawale backs Sharad Pawar

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate should not probe NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in the multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam as there wasn't any "specific allegation" against the latter. The ED has filed a money-laundering case against Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar, a former deputy chief minister, and others in connection with the scam.

The case is based on a Mumbai Police FIR which had named former chairmen of the bank, Ajit Pawar, and 70 erstwhile functionaries of the cooperative lender. Talking to reporters, Athawale said, "The ED is investigating the case on the basis of documents given by the petitioner. But there is no specific allegation against him (Sharad Pawar) in these documents." Stating that Pawar was a senior leader who was "always careful" in his political career, Athawale went on to claim that the BJP government had no connection with the inquiry, and nor was it a "politically motivated" probe.

