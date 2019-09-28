Modi, Hasina reiterate zero tolerance for terrorism during bilateral meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism and agreed that a strong security partnership has built trust and mutual confidence between the two neighbors. Modi met Hasina here for a bilateral meeting on the margins of the High-Level Segment of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday after he delivered his address to the annual meeting of the world body.

An official press release said that in their first meeting since their re-election, Modi thanked Hasina for attending the special commemorative event organized by India to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. "The two leaders reviewed the excellent state of bilateral relations and cooperation and agreed to maintain the momentum to take the India-Bangladesh relationship to new heights. The leaders reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism, and agreed that a strong partnership in security had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries," it said.

The two sides recognized that improved land, riverine, sea and air connectivity, an intensified partnership in energy, and rapidly expanding trade and economic ties are important drivers of progress and stability in the region. Modi congratulated Hasina for the impressive economic growth recorded by Bangladesh under her leadership and emphasized India's commitment to remain a leading development partner of Bangladesh.

The two leaders also discussed the regional and global situation. Hasina also extended an invitation to Modi to visit Bangladesh. She suggested that the visit could be undertaken also in connection with the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first President of Bangladesh. Hasina is the daughter of Rahman,

Modi has accepted the invitation and also reiterated India's offer to work closely with Bangladesh to mark this important historical milestone, the official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)