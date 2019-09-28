International Development News
Polls close in Afghanistan presidential election - official

Reuters Kabul
Updated: 28-09-2019 18:29 IST
Polling centres in a presidential election closed in Afghanistan on Saturday amid accusations that voting was flawed and the voter turn out was very thin, heightening fears that an unclear result could drive country into further chaos.

Preliminary results are not expected before Oct. 17 and final results not until Nov. 7. If no candidate gets 51% of the vote, a second round will be held between the two leading candidates.

Taliban fighters attacked several polling stations across the country to derail the process but intense security measures prevented large-scale violence.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
