Dantewada win displays people's confidence in our government: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that Congress victory in Dantewada showcased people's confidence in the work done by his government in the past nine months. The Dantewada by-polls was won by Congress candidate Devti Karma, the wife of Congress leader Mahendra Karma, who was assassinated by Naxalites on May 25, 2013, in an attack while he was returning from a 'Parivartan Rally' organised by his party in Sukma district.

Speaking at a press conference here, Baghel said, "We won the Dantewada bye-election yesterday by more than 11,000 votes. It is a victory of voters of Dantewada and our party workers. The victory shows that people of Dantewada have confidence in the work done by our government in the past nine months." Baghel said that it is a victory of hard work of Devti Karma and a homage to the Mahendra Karma.

The Chief Minister said, "During the BJP government, there was commission theft and nepotism. In our government, people are the focus of the narrative of development. We aim to develop those who are weak, jobless and who are suffering from malnutrition." "We used most of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund for Adivasis and natives. We fought malnutrition by providing fresh food in every Panchayat. We provided food to malnourished children and anaemic women," he said.

"We have opened clinics in the local markets. We also gave the land back to 1,700 farmers belonging to ten villages," he added. (ANI)

