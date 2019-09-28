PM Modi returns from US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday returned from his nearly a week-long trip to the US where he addressed the UN General Assembly and several events, including the mega "Howdy Modi!" diaspora gathering. The BJP organized a grand welcome for the prime minister outside the Palam Technical Area where thousands of party workers gathered.

According to police, multi-layer security arrangements were in place for the prime minister with the deployment of 10 additional companies of police. Multiple CCTV cameras have also been put up. Anti-sabotage teams and snipers were also been deployed at designated rooftops to keep a thorough watch. Traffic police have also been deployed to tackle congestion on the route, the police said.

Before leaving for Delhi, the prime minister thanked the American people for the "exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality" and expressed confidence that the diverse range of programs he attended during the stay will greatly benefit India and its development trajectory.

