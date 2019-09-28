HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.15 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm:

DEL36 JK-5THLD OPERATION One of most wanted Hizbul militants among three terrorists eliminated in Ramban in JK

Ramban/Jammu: A top Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander', wanted in connection with the assassination of a senior BJP leader and an RSS functionary, was killed along with two other terrorists in a nine-hour operation in which a jawan lost his life in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

DEL45 PM-RETURN PM Modi returns from US

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday returned from his nearly a week-long trip to the US where he addressed the UN General Assembly and several events, including the mega "Howdy Modi!" diaspora gathering.

DEL46 LD RAIN UP worst hit as rain claims 42 lives in 4 states; normal life affected in Bihar

New Delhi/Patna/Lucknow: Over 40 people died in rain-related incidents, majority of them in Uttar Pradesh, while incessant rainfall in Bihar left the streets of state capital Patna and other areas waterlogged and residences of at least two ministers marooned.

NATION

FGN21 UN-CHINA-LD KASHMIR China raises Kashmir issue at UN, India reiterates it is "internal matter"

United Nations/New Delhi: Raising the Kashmir issue at the UN, China has told the General Assembly that the "dispute" should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement. By Yoshita Singh

DEL28 BIZ-FM-LD PSU Govt asks PSUs to clear vendor, contractor dues by Oct 15 to boost spending, growth

New Delhi: The government on Saturday set October 15 as the deadline for central PSUs to clear overdue payments to vendors and exhorted them to front-load capital expenditure as it looks to lift economic growth from six-year low.

DEL39 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-MALDIVES Army Chief Gen Rawat on 5-day Maldives visit from Sunday

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat will travel to the Maldives on a five-day visit beginning Sunday with a key focus on boosting India's overall defence and security cooperation with the strategically located island nation.

MDS5 JK-JOSHI-NORMALCY Normalcy returning to J&K, no curfew, says Union Minister

Bengaluru: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said normalcy was returning to Jammu and Kashmir and that there was no curfew besides debunking allegations of lockdown there since the scrapping of Article 370.

DEL44 CONG-LD ECONOMY India's Rs 88 L cr debt burden worrisome, govt in delusion: Cong

New Delhi: India had a "worrisome" debt burden of over Rs 88 lakh crore at the end of year's first financial quarter with the government apparently having no idea how to deal with the country's economic slowdown, the Congress said on Saturday.

DEL42 RSS-LD IMRAN We wanted world to see RSS and India as one, Imran did it: Sangh

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked the RSS at the UN, the Hindutva organisation on Saturday said he has made its name synonymous with India and targeted the Sangh as it is against terrorism.

CAL14 WB-CBI-LD MUKUL CBI questions BJP leader Mukul Roy in Narada sting case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday interrogated BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with the Narada tapes scandal, agency sources said.

LEGAL

LGD4 SC-LD ARTICLE 370 Five-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 from Oct 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday set up a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice N V Ramana which will commence hearing from October 1 on a batch of pleas mounting legal challenges to the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

LGD6 DL-COURT-UNNAO Unnao case: Court asks Apple Inc to disclose MLA Sengar's location on day of rape incident

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday asked American multinational Apple Inc to give it by October 9 the details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's location on the day he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl from Unnao.

LGD7 DL-COURT-GAMBHIR Delhi Police files charge sheet against Gautam Gambhir, others in cheating case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed a supplementary charge sheet before a city court against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and several others for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating flat buyers.

FOREIGN

FGN25 AFGHAN-LDALL POLLS Afghans vote in presidential election amid deadly violence

Kabul: Afghans voted in presidential elections amid tight security Saturday, as Taliban insurgents determined to disrupt the process unleashed a string of attacks on polling centres across the country that killed at least five people.

FGN13 US-SIKH-3RDLD SHOT DEAD Indian-American Sikh police officer killed in "ambush-style" attack in US

Houston: A trailblazing Indian-American Sikh police officer, who made national headlines when he was allowed to grow a beard and wear a turban on the job, has been shot and killed in an "ambush-style" attack in a "ruthless, cold-blooded way" in the US State of Texas, a senior official said on Saturday. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

FES47 HK-2NDLD PROTEST Clashes as Hong Kong marks five years since 'Umbrella' protests

Hong Kong: Renewed clashes broke out in Hong Kong Saturday night as police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse hardcore protesters hurling Molotovs and bricks after tens of thousands rallied peacefully in a nearby park.

