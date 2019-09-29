Stirred by Russian tennis player's speech after losing US Open final: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was "stirred" by the humility of Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev who lost to Spanish ace Rafael Nadal in the US Open final. Referring to Medvedev's speech after the match, the prime minister said the Russian player had won hearts with his "simplicity and maturity".

"The sheer simplicity and maturity displayed by 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev touched everyone. It surely stirred me. Moments before this speech, he had suffered defeat at the hands of Nadal, 19 times grand slam winner," Modi said in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address. He said the defeat would have pushed anyone towards remorse and despair.

"In the case of Medvedev, there was no sign of the slightest pallor on his countenance... when ability and humility amalgamate in a person, whose heart will he not be able to win over? As a matter of fact, this young player has won the hearts of people across the globe," Modi said citing scriptures. Medvedev was defeated 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6 by Nadal in the US Open final earlier this month.

The prime minister described the Russian player as the epitome of the spirit of sportsmanship in the truest sense. "He also touched upon Nadal being the inspiring force in Tennis for millions of young people, adding how difficult it was to face him in the game ... Of course, on the other hand, Nadal too showered glowing praise on Daniil's game," Modi said urging people to watch the speech.

"The display of the indomitable ardour of the defeated and the sheer humility of the victorious in the same frame was a sight to behold," he added.

