International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK health minister: I accept the law but it could be challenged

Reuters London
Updated: 29-09-2019 18:53 IST
UK health minister: I accept the law but it could be challenged

Image Credit: Flickr

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday he accepted the law but that did not mean it shouldn't be challenged when asked about legislation that could force the government to ask the European Union to delay Brexit.

Earlier this month parliament passed a law which would compel Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask Brussels for a delay to Brexit if lawmakers have not approved an exit deal by Oct. 19. Johnson has said he will not delay Brexit.

Asked about the so-called Benn act, Hancock told a Huffington Post event on the sidelines of the governing Conservative Party's conference that the rule of law was important, but that did not mean you cannot challenge the law sometimes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019