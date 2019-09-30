UK's Labour demands Javid address no-deal Brexit short bets on sterling

Britain's opposition Labour Party will ask finance minister Sajid Javid to make a statement in parliament on Monday on short positions being taken against the pound in the lead-up to a possible no-deal Brexit, party officials said.

Labour's John McDonnell, the party's top finance official, would seek the statement, Labour officials said on Twitter.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-UK's Sajid Javid plans October giveaway Budget - FT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)