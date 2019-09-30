International Development News
UK's Labour demands Javid address no-deal Brexit short bets on sterling

Reuters London
Updated: 30-09-2019 17:59 IST
Britain's opposition Labour Party will ask finance minister Sajid Javid to make a statement in parliament on Monday on short positions being taken against the pound in the lead-up to a possible no-deal Brexit, party officials said.

Labour's John McDonnell, the party's top finance official, would seek the statement, Labour officials said on Twitter.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
