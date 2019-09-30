20 candidates file nomination for 4 Assam by-polls

Altogether 20 contestants filed their nominations on Monday for by-polls to four Assam Assembly seats to be held on October 21, an election official here said. Monday was the last day for submitting nomination papers.

The four seats - Rangapara, Sonari, Ratabari and Jania - have fallen vacant following the election of the sitting MLAs to Lok Sabha this year. Five candidates filed their nomination papers for Rangapara, two for Sonari, four for Ratabari and nine for Jania.

Out of the four seats, three were won by the ruling BJP, while the Congress had bagged one during the 2016 Assembly elections in the state. The ruling BJP has named three fresh faces and a former Congress MLA for the seats.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized on Tuesday, the official said adding the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 3. Three BJP MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha from Ratabari, Rangapara and Sonari and a Congress leader won the Lok Sabha polls from Jania constituency..

