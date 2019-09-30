International Development News
Maha polls: Gondia Cong MLA Gopaldas Agrawal joins BJP

PTI Nagpur
Updated: 30-09-2019 22:13 IST
Maha polls: Gondia Cong MLA Gopaldas Agrawal joins BJP

Congress MLA from Gondia GopaldasAgrawal on Monday joined BJP in the presence of MaharashtraChief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis told reporters here that Agrawal was a seniorleader who for the last year was "physically" with theCongress but "his heart was with us"

Agrawal as chairman of the Public Accounts Committeehad created a record of sorts by coming out with the maximumnumber of reports, all of which helped expose the corruptionduring the previous Congress-NCP regime, Fadnavis claimed.

COUNTRY : India
