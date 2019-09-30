Congress candidate among five file nominations in Amravati

Congress candidate Virendra Jagtap was among the five contestants who filed nomination papers for poll-bound assembly seats in this district of Maharashtra on Monday. Besides Jagtap, who filed papers from the Dhamangaon Railway constituency, four others also entered the fray on Monday. They are BSP's Rahul Laxman Mohod and Independent candidate Suraj Narayan Gharde, both from Badnera.

Two other Independent candidates - Purushottam Bagdi and Ravi Gunwanty Wankhade - filed nomination papers from Amravati and Achalpur constituencies, respectively, officials said. Voting in Maharashtra will take place on October 21 and counting is slated for October 24.

