Secretary Pompeo sends best wishes to Botswana on National Day

Botswana is one of the United States' most steadfast partners on the African continent, and we value your country's dedication to peace, democracy, and rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 01-10-2019 15:11 IST
The United States is committed to the future of Botswana and we look forward to continued cooperation to expand bilateral trade and investment and to end the HIV epidemic. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to the people of Botswana on the 53rd anniversary of your country's independence.

Botswana is one of the United States' most steadfast partners on the African continent, and we value your country's dedication to peace, democracy, and rule of law. The United States is committed to the future of Botswana and we look forward to continued cooperation to expand bilateral trade and investment and to end the HIV epidemic. We are proud of the ongoing work of the Botswana-United States International Law Enforcement Academy in advancing law enforcement capacity-building and increasing the region's ability to combat transnational organized crime and violent extremism. These critical investments will ensure our shared prosperity, health, and security now and for many years to come.

(With Inputs from APO)

COUNTRY : United States
