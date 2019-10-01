New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL17 JK-SITUATION Markets shut, public transport off roads for 58th consecutive day in Kashmir Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 58th consecutive day on Tuesday as the stalemate following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions continued with markets shut and public transport off the roads, officials said.

DES17 JK-INFILTRATION-ROUTES Multi-tier security along 20 infiltration routes in J&K Jammu: Security agencies have identified over 20 entry routes along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir and have put in place multi-tier security to thwart any attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate armed terrorists. DEL43 HP-RAJOANA Slain Punjab CM's kin to move SC against commutation of Rajoana's death sentence Shimla: The family of slain Punjab chief minister Beant Singh will challenge the commutation of terrorist Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence in the Supreme Court.

DEL34 UP-LD-BANGLADESHIS-POLICE UP police chief orders drive to detect illegal Bangladeshi migrants Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh has asked all district units to run a campaign to detect illegal Bangladeshi migrants, in instructions issued amid the political row over the National Register of Citizens update in Assam. NRG11 UP-DALIT-RESIGNATION UP: Dalit officer resigns over over DM's 'casteist' remarks Lucknow/Ballia (UP): A government official in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia tendered his resignation after the district magistrate allegedly misbehaved and made casteist remarks against him, officials said on Tuesday.

DES18 UP-SESSION-OPPOSITION UP legislature to hold special session on Gandhi Jayanti, opposition to boycott Lucknow: To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Uttar Pradesh legislature will hold a 36-hour session from Wednesday, but the opposition parties have decided to boycott it alleging the state government was doing it just to set a record. DES12 HR-KHATTAR-NOMINATION Assembly polls: CM Khattar files papers from Haryana's Karnal Karnal: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar filed his nominations papers from the Karnal assembly seat on Tuesday.

DES7 HR-KHATTAR-CANDIDATES Hry polls: Khattar says interests of BJP leaders denied tickets will be kept in mind Karnal (Hr): In a bid to placate BJP leaders denied tickets for the upcoming assembly polls, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday assured them that the party will keep their interests in mind once the elections are over..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)