Gandhi's dream of 'Clean India' remains unfulfilled: Goa guv

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha on Tuesday said Mahatma Gandhi put a lot of emphasis on sanitation during his lifetime, but his dream of a 'Clean India' still remains unfulfilled. She said cleanliness is of utmost importance for physical well-being and creating a healthy environment.

The governor, nominated as the brand ambassador of the Centre's `Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was speaking on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti. "Gandhiji had said that sanitation is more important than independence. He made cleanliness and sanitation an integral part his of living. His dream was total sanitation for all," she said.

The governor said though the country attained freedom under the leadership of Gandhiji, his dream of a `Clean India' still remains unfulfilled. "It is essential for everyone to learn about cleanliness, hygiene, sanitation and the various diseases that are caused due to poor hygienic conditions," Sinha said.

Sinha pointed out that the Father of the National had once said, I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet." "Gandhiji dwelt on cleanliness and good habits and pointed out their close relationship to good health," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)