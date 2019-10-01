PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat mobile app to secure health of poor families

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched a new mobile application for the Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health insurance scheme aimed at securing the health of over 10.70 Crore Poor families in the country.

The Prime Minister was presiding over the valedictory function of Arogya Manthan in New Delhi today.

He interacted with select beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri - Jan Arogya Yojana PM-JAY.

He visited the exhibition on PM-JAY which showcased the journey of the scheme over the past year.

He also launched the 'Ayushman Bharat Start-Up Grand Challenge' and released a commemorative stamp on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said "the first year of Ayushman Bharat has been about resolution, dedication and mutual learning. We are running the world's largest health care scheme successfully in India due to our determination."

He said that access to medical facilities should be easily available to every poor and every citizen in the country.

He also said that there is a sense of dedication behind this success and this dedication belongs to every state and union territory of the country.

He added that it is a great achievement to awaken hope among the lakhs of poor people of the country to recover from the disease. PM Modi said that in the last one year, if any one person's land, house, jewelry or any other items are saved from mortgage or sale for medical treatment, then this is a huge success of Ayushman India.

The Prime Minister said in the last one year about 50,000 poor could avail the benefit under PMJAY outside their district and state where they could get better facilities.

PM Modi said that Ayushman Bharat is one of the revolutionary steps of New India and not just because it is playing an important role in saving the life of an ordinary person, but it is also a symbol of the dedication and strength of 130 crore people of the country.

He added that Ayushman Bharat is a collective solution for the whole of India as well as a holistic solution for a healthy India. He also said that this is an extension of the government's thinking under which we are working in totality instead of thinking in pieces to deal with India's problems and challenges. Ayushman Bharat ensures better treatment for patients in any part of the country.

Arogya Manthan is a two-day event organized by the National Health Authority, to mark the completion of one year of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. The purpose of the Arogya Manthan is to provide a platform to meet for all the important stakeholders of PM-JAY to meet and discuss the challenges faced in the implementation of the scheme in the past year and to forge new understanding and pathways to improving implementation.

(With Inputs from PIB)