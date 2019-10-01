New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL17 JK-SITUATION Markets shut, public transport off roads for 58th consecutive day in Kashmir Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 58th consecutive day on Tuesday as the stalemate following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions continued with markets shut and public transport off the roads, officials said.

DES17 JK-INFILTRATION-ROUTES Multi-tier security along 20 infiltration routes in J&K Jammu: Security agencies have identified over 20 entry routes along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir and have put in place multi-tier security to thwart any attempt by Pakistan to infiltrate armed terrorists. DEL70 JK-2NDLD SHELLING BSF jawan among two injured as Pak targets JK's Kathua & Poonch Jammu: Two persons, including a BSF jawan, were injured as Pakistani Army continued ceasefire violations by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL50 UP-CONG-PADYATRA Priyanka to lead Cong padyatra on Gandhi Jayanti in Lucknow, party calls off Tuesday's protests Lucknow: A day after it was prevented from taking out a march in support of the law student who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, the Congress on Tuesday announced that party workers led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will undertake a 'padyatra' on Gandhi Jayanti here. DEL80 UP-LD-SESSION UP Houses to sit 36 hours non-stop to mark Gandhi Jayanti, Oppn will boycott Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh legislature will mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary with non-stop 36-hour sittings by both Houses that the opposition has decided to boycott, claiming that the state government is just out to set a record.

DES40 UP-LD NOMINATION Assembly bypolls: Setback for SP as papers of Iglas, Ghosi candidates rejected Aligarh/ Mau (UP): In a setback for the Samajwadi Party, the nomination papers filed on its behalf for bypolls in Iglas and Ghosi assembly constituencies were rejected on Tuesday. DEL63 HP-LD-RAJOANA Beant Singh's family to move SC over commutation of Rajoana's death sentence Shimla: The family of slain Punjab chief minister Beant Singh will challenge in the Supreme Court the Centre’s decision to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence, the leader’s grandson said here on Tuesday.

DCM81 RJ-GEHLOT-BANKRUPTCY Gehlot writes to PM, seeks amendments in bankruptcy law to protect state enterprises Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to safeguard the assets of state government and interests of workers in the eventuality of insolvency of a government enterprise. DES39 RJ-LD-GEHLOT BJP, RSS taking name of Gandhi our victory: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said it was a victory for the Congress Party that the BJP and the RSS had to take the name of Mahatma Gandhi years after failing to recognise him.

DES46 RJ-PILOT Aggressive politics style not heathy for democracy: Sachin Pilot Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress committee president and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said aggressive style of politics is not good for the democracy. DES49 HR-POLLS-SAD BJP leader joins SAD, to contest from Haryana's Kalanwali Chandigarh: In a tit-for-tat, the SAD on Tuesday inducted BJP's Rajinder Singh Desu Jodha into the party fold and declared him the party candidate from Haryana's Kalanwali for the October 21 assembly polls.

DES31 HR-KHATTAR-ASSETS Haryana CM Khattar declares assets worth Rs 1.27 crore Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the assembly polls from Karnal, declared assets worth Rs 1.27 crore. DES12 HR-KHATTAR-NOMINATION Assembly polls: CM Khattar files papers from Haryana's Karnal Karnal: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar filed his nominations papers from the Karnal assembly seat on Tuesday.

DES56 PB-BYPOLL-NOMINATIONS Punjab bypolls: Nomination papers of 18 candidates rejected; 36 left in fray Chandigarh: Eighteen nominations were rejected during the scrutiny of papers for the bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab, an official said here on Tuesday. NRG19 PB-STF-CRIMINALS STF chief has close shave in exchange of fire with criminals in Amritsar Amritsar: The chief of Punjab Police's anti-drug Special Task Force had a narrow escape in an exchange of fire between STF sleuths and notorious criminals at a roadside eatery in Jandiala town here.

Chandigarh: Terrorist Balwant Singh Rajoana's mother hails the Centre's decision of commuting his death sentence. Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asks the Union government to cut down the notice period for devotees to apply online for visiting the historic Kartarpur gurdwara.

