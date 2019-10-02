Following is a summary of current world news briefs. One killed, 10 wounded in sword attack at Finnish college

A male student armed with a sword killed a woman and wounded nine others in an attack at a college in eastern Finland on Tuesday which the prime minister described as "shocking". The suspected attacker, who was in his mid-twenties, used "a sabre-type of bladed weapon", chief inspector Mikko Lyytinen said in the city of Kuopio where the attack took place around noon (0900 GMT). The motive for the attack was not clear. North Korea launches at least one more projectile after announcing U.S. talks

North Korea carried out at least one more projectile launch on Wednesday, the South Korean military and Japanese officials said, a day after North Korea announced it will hold working-level talks with the United States at the weekend. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Wednesday morning from around Wonsan, in southeast Kangwon province, toward the sea to the east. Macron made last-minute bid to get Trump and Rouhani to talk in New York: sources

Before leaving New York last week, French President Emmanuel Macron made a failed last-minute push to get U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to speak on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders, according to several sources familiar with the situation. Macron had been trying over the past few weeks to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran, which spiked after a Sept. 14 attack on Saudi oil facilities that Saudi Arabia, the United States and Europe blamed on Iran. Tehran has denied involvement. Dramatic footage captures moment when Hong Kong protester was shot

Amateur video of violent demonstrations in Hong Kong on Tuesday captures the moment when a policeman points a pistol at a black-clad protester and fires a round, after which the young man falls to the floor. The footage, taken by students during a chaotic melee in the Tsuen Wan area of the city, is the first known instance of a protester being shot with live ammunition during weeks of clashes between police and pro-democracy campaigners. Israeli unity government talks falter after Netanyahu rival rejects meeting

Talks to form a national unity government in Israel hit a further snag on Tuesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's centrist election rival called off a meeting with the embattled leader. Netanyahu said on Sunday he would make a final effort this week to reach an agreement and would likely meet with his challenger Benny Gantz on Wednesday after further negotiations between their parties. Iraqi police open fire, use tear gas and water cannon to disperse Baghdad protests

Police used tear gas, water cannon and live fire to disperse demonstrators in Baghdad on Tuesday, wounding several people as thousands of Iraqis rallied in protest against unemployment, government corruption and poor services. Police initially opened fire in the air and it was not clear if they subsequently shot into the crowd, but Reuters reporters saw five protesters with blood covering their faces. Ambulances rushed in to transport more wounded. Young Canadians' love affair with Trudeau on shaky ground as election nears

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be renowned internationally for his youthful persona and social media savvy, but even before the embarrassment of his recent blackface makeup scandal there were concerns about the support he needs from younger voters to win re-election. Young Canadians wanting change after nearly 10 years of Conservative government played a critical role in electing Trudeau and his center-left Liberals in 2015, when he promised to tackle climate change, legalize marijuana and reform the electoral system - issues that resonated with younger voters. Final proposal: UK PM Johnson to unveil Brexit offer to EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Wednesday unveil his final Brexit offer to the European Union and make clear that if Brussels does not engage with the proposal, Britain will not negotiate further and will leave on Oct. 31. In his closing speech to his governing Conservatives' annual conference, Johnson will stick to his hard line on Brexit, offering the party faithful the first details of what he will describe as his "fair and reasonable compromise". Saudi prince seeks to dodge blame for Khashoggi killing: U.N. expert

Saudi Arabia's crown prince is trying to repair damage to his image done by Jamal Khashoggi's murder by insisting "layers and layers" of hierarchy separated him from the Saudi agents who killed the journalist, the U.N. investigator told Reuters. Mohammad bin Salman told CBS program "60 Minutes" that as de facto Saudi leader he ultimately bore "full responsibility" for the killing a year ago, but he denied ordering it. He made similar remarks to U.S. broadcaster PBS. Police shoot teen protester as Hong Kong violence escalates

Hong Kong police shot a teenage protester on Tuesday, the first to be hit by live ammunition in almost four months of unrest in the Chinese-ruled city, amid violent clashes on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic. Cat-and-mouse clashes spread from the shopping district of Causeway Bay to the Admiralty area of government offices on Hong Kong island, and then on to the New Territories bordering mainland China, with police firing tear gas and water cannon at petrol bomb throwing activists.

