VP urges States to make mother tongue mandatory up to primary education

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has called for the translation of great literary works from different languages into as many languages as possible, Indian as well as foreign. He said that in a country such as ours, translations would also play an important role in promoting national integration.

Addressing the gathering after releasing the English translation of epic Telugu novel Veyipadagalu written by "Kavi Saamraat" Viswanadha Satyanarayana, in Hyderabad today, he said such steps would enable the readers across the globe to not only enjoy good creative literature but also expose them to different cultures and ways of life.

The Vice President said that there was an urgent need to digitize and preserve works in different literary forms in Indian languages and promote their translations. He opined that translation of such works would enable the readers to know about the traditions, culture, customs, values, and ideas of the author and his immediate world.

The Vice President also wanted universities and colleges to set up separate departments to promote translations. He also urged all States to make mother tongue mandatory up to primary education.

Talking about the genius of Viswanadha Satyanarayana, Shri Naidu said that the legendary writer had articulated issues such as Education, Family, Society, Economy, Politics, Culture, poverty and all other pressing problems in his writings with remarkable foresight.

The Vice President said that the writer saw a crucial difference between Reading and Education and said that education must empower individuals and instill good conduct, discipline, and caliber in students.

Saying that good books such as Veyipadagalu transpose the reader into a new world and enrich his or her understanding of the many facets of life as narrated by the author, Shri Naidu said that the great works have the power to leave an everlasting impression on the minds of the readers.

The critically acclaimed novel was earlier translated into Hindi by former Prime Minister of India, Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao as "Sahasra Phan".

The Vice President also presented Viswanadha Sahitya Award to Dr. C. Mrunalini for Literary Criticism and Velchala Keshava Rao Award to Dr. Vaidehi Sashidhar for Bilingual Poetry.

The Chairman, Viswanadha Sahitya Peetam, Dr. Velchala Kondal Rao, the Chairman, Shanta Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd., Dr. K.I. Varaprasada Reddy and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)