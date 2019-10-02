US Senator Bernie Sanders hospitalized; campaign events canceled

US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders was hospitalized after he complained of chest pain during a presidential campaign event, a campaign statement said on Wednesday. The statement says that Sanders had a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted to stabilize him, while also adding that further campaign events and appearances are canceled until further notice.

Sanders was the first of the 19 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020 to report a third-quarter total.

Sanders, who had been running second to former US Vice President Joe Biden in most Democratic presidential polls for months, has also fallen behind fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren, a US senator from Massachusetts, in several recent polls.

