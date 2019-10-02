New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL15 JK-PAK-UNGA Pak PM's claim about curfew, clampdown in Kashmir far from truth: J-K govt Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's reference to the situation in the state at the United Nations General Assembly last week was a "story of falsehoods", asserting that life in the valley had returned to near normal since the abrogation of Article 370 in August this year.

DEL35 JK-FIR-SAROORI Congress leader's brother refutes allegations of terror links Jammu: Facing arrest for alleged links with Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, a senior J-K Congress leader's brother Mohammad Shafi Saroori on Wednesday refuted the charges and claimed the case against him was "politically motivated". DES32 JK-BDC-NC-CONG NC slams decision to hold BDC election in J-K, Cong demands release of its leaders Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) on Wednesday slammed the decision to hold block development council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, alleging it is "the biggest mockery of democracy" to hold polls when the entire leadership of the state "under detention".

DEL51 UP-GANDHI-2NDLD SESSION Special UP session to mark Gandhi's birth anniv begins amid Opposition boycott Lucknow: A special 36-hour session in both the houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary began on Wednesday amid boycott by the Opposition prompting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to say that this is not only an "insult" to the Father of the Nation but also a "contempt" of the House. DEL31 UP-CONG YATRA-LD PRIYANKA BJP should first pursue path of truth and then talk about Mahatma Gandhi: Priyanka Lucknow: Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday said it should first pursue the path of truth shown by Mahatma Gandhi and then talk about him.

DEL41 UP-STUDENT-PRIYANKA Rape accused being protected in UP: Priyanka Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Wednesday that rape accused were being protected in Uttar Pradesh and demanded lodging of a rape case against BJP leader and former Union minister Chinmayanand. DEL54 CONG-HR-LD TANWAR Haryana Cong leader Tanwar and supporters protest outside Sonia's residence, target Hooda on ticket distribution New Delhi: Infighting in the Haryana Congress reached the doorstep of party president Sonia Gandhi with former PCC chief Ashok Tanwar and his supporters protesting on Wednesday outside her 10 Janpath residence here alleging corruption in distribution of tickets for the upcoming assembly polls.

DES38 POLL-HR-LD INLD Haryana Assembly polls: INLD announces 64 candidates, Abhay Chautala to recontest from Ellenabad Chandigarh: Opposition Indian National Lok Dal on Wednesday released its first list of 64 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls scheduled for October 21, with senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala seeking re-election from his Ellenabad constituency. DES12 RJ-GEHLOT Why Modi didn't object to Trump calling him 'father of India': Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on US president Donald Trump calling him "the father of India" during a recent visit to that country.

DES36 PB-SAD-RAJOANA Will provide legal aid to Rajoana's family, says SAD Chandigarh: The SAD here on Wednesday said it will provide legal aid to the family of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is lodged in a Punjab jail for the assassination of a former chief minister, against "insidious designs" of some Congress leaders..

