CM's PA, making electoral debut, faces opposition in Ausa

A section of local workers of the BJP and Shiv Sena have opposed the BJP's decision to field Abhimanyu Pawar, personal assistant of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, from Ausa Assembly seat. Pawar would be making his electoral debut from Ausa in Latur district in the October 21 state Assembly elections.

Some local workers of the BJP and Sena approached guardian minister and BJP leader Sambahaji Patil Nilangekar on Wednesday and aired unhappiness over the choice of candidate, Patil's brother, Arvind Patil Nilangekar, told PTI. Pawar is being seen as an outsider, a Shiv Sena leader said.

"Our workers want that the seat be given back to the party and a son of the soil be fielded from here," said former Sena MLA Dinkar Mane. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party contested election from Ausa earlier, but it was ceded to the BJP as part of the seat-sharing deal this time..

