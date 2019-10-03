UK Labour leader Corbyn says latest Brexit deal will be rejected

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn predicted on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest effort to secure a Brexit deal would be rejected by the European Union and by parliament.

"The proposals are unrealistic and damaging, and will, as I think the prime minister full well knows, be rejected in Brussels, rejected in this House and rejected across this country," Corbyn told parliament.

