Telangana CM to meet Modi in Delhi tomorrow Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left for the national capital and is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 4, official sources said here on Thursday. "The Chief Minister left for Delhi. He will be meeting the Prime Minister on October 4 at 11 a.m," the sources said.

Though the agenda of the meeting is not yet officially disclosed, sources said Rao may press for the early release of pending funds from the Centre, among other issues. This would be the first meeting between Modi and the Telanagana Chief Minister after the former became PM for the second term..

