Surendra Kumar new Water Resources secy, Lohani appointed CEO

The Odisha government on Thursday effected a minor reshuffle of the state bureaucracy by transferring seven IAS officers. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar has been posted as the principal secretary of water resources department, an official notification said.

Sushil Kumar Lohani the secretary of the Excise department has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer. The notification said Hema Kanta Say will be MD of OTDC while Somesh Kumar Upadhay will be the CGM of OMFED and P Anvesha Reddy will take over as the ED of OMC.

Patil Ashish Ishwar will be the new ED of Gridco while Divakar has been appointed OSD in the OCAC, the notification added..

