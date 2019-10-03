Priyanka slams govt over PMC bank crisis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the government over the PMC Bank crisis, alleging that all the money was gone due to a "nexus" between the BJP and some powerful people. The Congress general secretary also posted a video of a PMC account holder claiming that he was a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the steps taken by the government had made him cry.

"Today those who voted for the BJP are narrating the truth of the government. The PMC bank scam is the handiwork of powerful people. There have also been reports of many of these powerful people being connected with the BJP," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. The people are being crushed and are weeping, she said.

Due to the "nexus" between the BJP and the big people, the money is all gone, she said. The problems at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank came to light after a whistleblower complaint, following which the Reserve Bank of India, on September 23, placed the lender under an administrator. The RBI also barred the bank from carrying out regular banking activities.

In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi also attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law and order situation. The Congress general secretary in-charge UP East said that for the last three days, criminals have made the state a hub of crime.

Killings took place in Banaras, Sonbhadra, Bijnor, Noida and Kanpur and a child was killed after being kidnapped in Aligarh, she said. The failure of the BJP government clearly shows that the government can lie over the state of crime, but cannot stop it, she alleged.

