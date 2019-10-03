International Development News
Bernie Sanders will participate in the next Democratic debate - campaign

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 03-10-2019 23:01 IST
U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who was treated on Tuesday for a blocked artery after experiencing chest discomfort, will participate in the fourth Democratic debate on Oct. 15, his campaign said on Thursday.

"He will be at the debate," a campaign spokeswoman said. Sanders, 78, was taken to a hospital while in Las Vegas for campaign events and had two stents inserted to clear the blockage.

COUNTRY : United States
