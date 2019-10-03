International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Putin urges Ukraine's Zelenskiy to complete peace process

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 03-10-2019 23:02 IST
Putin urges Ukraine's Zelenskiy to complete peace process

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy must complete the peace process in eastern Ukraine in order to prove himself as a strong politician, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The people are waiting for this issue to be resolved and if he musters enough political courage and strength to complete it, I think he will prove himself as an honest politician, strong and capable of implementing the decisions that have been made," Putin said of his Ukrainian counterpart while speaking at a conference in Russia. "I think he genuinely wants to do this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ukraine
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019