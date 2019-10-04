International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Two U.S. diplomats drafted statement committing Ukraine to probe Trump political rivals-NYT

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 04-10-2019 05:00 IST
Two U.S. diplomats drafted statement committing Ukraine to probe Trump political rivals-NYT

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Two U.S. diplomats drafted a statement in August for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that would have committed his country to investigate President Donald Trump's political rivals, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The statement was drafted by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, the Times said, citing three people briefed on the draft statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019