Asst. Foreign Minister wishes Ambassador Benkhayi success in diplomatic duties

Assistant Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Faisal bin Jabr Al Dossari today received in his office at the Ministry's General Court the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Kingdom of Bahrain Mustapha Benkhayi.

The Assistant Foreign Minister welcomed the Ambassador hailing the strong brotherly relations between the two countries and wishing the Ambassador every success in his diplomatic duties.

In his turn, Ambassador Benkhayi expressed pride to have met the Assistant Foreign Minister, praised the deep fraternal relations between the two countries and their permanent keenness on enhancing cooperation ties in various fields, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, a number of topics and issues of common concern were discussed.

(With Inputs from APO)