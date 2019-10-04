International Development News
Maharashtra polls: Congress fields Hamlata Patil from Nashik Central, Suresh Thorat from Shirdi

The Congress on Friday approved the candidature of Hamlata Ninad Patil from Nashik Central and Suresh Jagannath Thorat from Shirdi for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 04-10-2019 15:36 IST
Candidates list release by Congress on Friday for Maharashtra Assembly polls. . Image Credit: ANI

The Congress will be contesting the polls in alliance with the NCP. Both parties will contest on 125 seats each in the 288-member Assembly and its allies will field their candidates on rest 38 seats.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes results will take place on October 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
