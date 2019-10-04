UP: Sudhanshu Trivedi files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-poll

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha bye-poll. Trivedi is seeking an upper house birth from the seat which fell vacant after the demise of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

Trivedi filed his nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other senior leaders of the party. The BJP leader, a PhD in Mechanical Engineering, has been working for the party for a long time.

He was a part of the 4-member committee which was responsible for the campaign during 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The polling for the Rajya Sabha seat will take place on October 16. (ANI)

