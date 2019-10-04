International Development News
Trump says not sure if will cooperate with Congress on impeachment

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 04-10-2019 20:57 IST
Washington, Oct 4 (AFP) A defiant President Donald Trump refused to confirm Friday that he will cooperate with an impeachment investigation in Congress. "I don't know, that's up to the lawyers," he said at the White House.

The Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives is probing whether Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his 2020 presidential election rival Joe Biden. According to US media reports, the White House is set to tell Congress that it will not cooperate with demands from lawmakers for evidence and testimony. (AFP) MRJ

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
