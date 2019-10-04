Athawale offers Nirupam to join RPI

With Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam deciding against campaigning for the party in the Maharashtra assembly elections over his demand of ticket for a candidate not having been met, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday made him an offer to join the Republican Party of India (RPI). Athawale, who is RPI chief, said that if Nirupam is saying he will not stay in the party as his party does not listen to him then he must soon think of joining any other party.

"As Shiv Sena and BJP are already very crowed so I would like him to give the offer to join RPI party. If he (Nirupam) comes into our party, he being a good friend of mine, a journalist and a former Shiv Sena leader, could be useful for RPI. If he comes to us then he would be a north Indian face in the party," Athawale told ANI. "I make him an offer to join RPI and he will be respected. Congress has insulted him instead of showering respect," he added.

Maharashtra will go to the polls on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24. (ANI)

