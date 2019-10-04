Haryana assembly polls: Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt files nomination to contest from Baroda

Wrestler and Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Friday filed nomination to contest from Baroda constituency in the upcoming state assembly polls in the Haryana. Dutt filed his nomination in the presence of Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Speaking to media, Dutt said, "I want to thank our sports minister for coming here. I will work for various issues and just like the dedication I have shown in sports, I would like to work with the same spirit for the people.""I will follow the footsteps of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and work to resolve the problem of villagers," he said. Kiren Rijiju also attended his nomination and said that such players joining politics gives a good message in the country.

"I came to Gohana for Dutt's nomination filing. We believe that BJP's wave is visible in Haryana and Dutt will emerge as a winner in this election. I am happy that we give tickets to sportspersons to enter politics", he said. "Dutt is an Olympic medallist and it gives a good message in the country and in Haryana that such a big player has joined politics," he said.

"All of us know that Khattar has developed the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Haryana is ready to reach the number one spot in the country," he added. The BJP has fielded three high-profile sportspersons in Haryana Assembly elections, who made the country proud with their achievements.

Olympic medalist Dutt, Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh, the newly inducted sportspersons in BJP will contest from Baroda, Dadri, and Pehowa Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

