Kejriwal to hold closed-door meetings with booth workers from Oct 16: Gopal Rai

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold closed-door district-level meetings with booth workers from October 16 to analyse the situation on the ground ahead of the assembly polls early next year, senior leader Gopal Rai said on Friday. Each Zila Sammelan will see participation from around 1000-1500 booth workers. Rai said that from October 16 to 23, Kejriwal will address closed door meetings of booth-level party workers in all 14 districts.

Rai also gave schedule of these meetings. On October 16, the meetings will be held in Najafgarh and Tilak Nagar in west Delhi. On October 18, the meetings will be held in Rohini and Badli in North West constituency, the next day they would be held in Mehrauli and Sangam Vihar in South Delhi constituency, he said.

On October 20, meetings will be held in Patparganj and Shahdara in East Delhi constituency while on October 21 the meetings would be held in Babbarpur and Karawal in North East Delhi constituency, Rai said. On October 22, the district-level meetings will be held in Adarsh Nagar and Chandni Chowk while on October 23 the meeting would be held in Karol Bagh and New Delhi, he said.

Rai further said that in the month of October the party would focus on strengthening its "sangathan". "In October, we will concentrate on strengthening our booths and take stock of the situation," Rai said, while interacting with a select group of journalists.

Sanjay Singh, AAP's in-charge for assembly polls in Delhi, said the BJP might want elections to be held in the national capital in December along with Jharkhand. "The BJP says holding elections in December might benefit them but it would be a repeat of the 2015 polls when the AAP registered a landslide victory," he said.

He said the AAP is often mocked for giving "freebies". "But the BJP does not realise tha giving these freebies is uplifting the common man and improving the economy of the city state. In 2015, people chose us when we had a report card of just 49 days, while now we have our work of five years to show," Singh said.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Delhi early next year.

