Hong Kong's government is expected to discuss sweeping emergency laws on Friday that would include banning face masks at protests, two sources told Reuters, an unprecedented move to ease months of violent unrest in the Chinese-ruled city. Demonstrations are planned on Friday against any potential anti-mask law, with multiple protests also expected over the weekend as activists denounce the police shooting of a teenaged secondary school student on Tuesday. Ecuador arrests 370 people in two days of anti-austerity protests

Ecuadorean protesters halted transport, barricaded streets and clashed with police for a second day on Friday as almost 370 people were jailed over unrest triggered by President Lenin Moreno's scrapping of fuel subsidies. The 66-year-old president has set oil producer Ecuador on a centrist path after years of leftist rule under Rafael Correa and is implementing a belt-tightening fiscal package to conform with a $4.2 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal. UK PM Johnson will ask for Brexit extension if no deal by October 19, court told

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been reached by Oct. 19, the government acknowledged for the first time on Friday. With the clock ticking down to Britain's departure on Oct. 31, Johnson has consistently said he will not ask for a Brexit delay, but also that he will not break a law that forces him to request one if no withdrawal agreement deal has been agreed. Exclusive: Trump campaign targeted by Iran-linked hackers - sources

A hacking group that appears to be linked to the Iranian government attempted to break into President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, but did not succeed, sources familiar with the operation said on Friday. Earlier in the day, Microsoft Corp said that an unnamed presidential campaign was targeted by hackers, which the software company linked to Iran. Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms

Saudi Arabia is allowing foreign men and women to rent hotel rooms together without proving they are related, after the conservative Muslim kingdom launched a new tourist visa regime to attract holidaymakers. Women, including Saudis, are also permitted to rent hotel rooms by themselves, in a break with previous regulations. Haitian protesters clash with police in new push for president's ouster

Haitians armed with rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails clashed with police on Friday as they called on President Jovenel Moise, blamed for a deep economic and political crisis in the troubled Caribbean country, to step down. The clashes broke out as helmeted police with shields used trucks, water cannon and tear gas to prevent protesters from marching on the headquarters of the U.N. peacekeeping and justice force in Haiti near the Port-au-Prince airport. Powerful cleric urges Iraq government to quit as protests rage

One of Iraq's most influential clerics called on Friday for the government to resign as the death toll rose to 65 in three days of violent national protests against official corruption. Moqtada al-Sadr, a populist political leader who has a huge following on the Iraqi street, said new elections should be held soon. Boeing crash victims' lawyer to seek testimony from 737 MAX whistleblower

An attorney representing families of passengers killed in a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia said on Friday he will seek sworn evidence from a Boeing engineer who claims the company rejected a proposed safety upgrade to the 737 MAX because it was too costly. The engineer, Curtis Ewbank, said the upgrade could have reduced risks that contributed to two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people, according to two people familiar with the complaint. Canada opposition chief vows crime crackdown, pressed on U.S. citizenship

Andrew Scheer, the head of Canada's opposition Conservatives, on Friday promised a crime crackdown if he won an Oct. 21 election, but faced repeated questions about why he had not revealed that he has dual U.S. citizenship. Polls show the Conservatives have a chance to beat the ruling Liberals provided they are able to make inroads in Toronto, Canada's largest city, where shooting deaths have spiked this year amid clashes between gangs. Tunisia's election credibility affected by candidate's detention: president

Detained Tunisian presidential candidate Nabil Karoui's inability to campaign is affecting the credibility of the elections and the country's image, interim president Mohamed Ennaceur said on Friday. Karoui, who will contest a runoff vote against independent Kais Saied on Oct. 13, was detained in August on suspicion of tax evasion and money laundering in a case brought three years ago by a transparency watchdog. Karoui denies any wrongdoing.

