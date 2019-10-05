Karnataka: Women Congress workers detained for protesting against Nirmala Sitharaman

As many as 70 Women Congress workers were taken into police custody for protesting against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside Hubballi airport on Saturday. The Congress workers, led by KPWCC secretary Deepa Gouri were protesting over the amount of flood relief funds disbursed by the Centre for the state.

They were seen raising slogans and holding placards against the Union Minister while protesting outside the aerodrome. The agitated protesters alleged that the Central Government has not disbursed sufficient funds for the flood victims of the state.

On Friday, the Centre had announced releasing Rs 1,200 crore for flood relief works in Karnataka. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has also thanked the central government for financial assistance. "The central government has released an amount of Rs 1,200 crores for Karnataka in advance from the National Disaster Response Fund. Expressing gratitude for the support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Karnataka," Yediyurappa tweeted. (ANI)

