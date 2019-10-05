Haryana Elections 2019: Ashok Tanwar resigns from Congress

In a blow to Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, its former state unit chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the primary membership of the party on Saturday.

Tanwar announced his resignation on Twitter and posted a four-page resignation letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in which he said "Congress is going through existential crises, not because of its political opponents but because of serious internal contradiction.

"I after several months of consideration tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party, which I nurtured from my sweat and blood. My fight is not personal but against the system which is destroying the grand old party," the letter said. The reasons for his resignation are well known to all Congressmen, Tanwar said, adding that he has taken the decision after having long deliberations with party workers.

After long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public, I hereby resign from the primary membership of the @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/qG9dYcV6u2 — Ashok Tanwar (@AshokTanwar_INC) October 5, 2019

Tanwar has revolted against the party leadership alleging irregularities and corruption in ticket distribution for October 21 Haryana Assembly polls and had openly protested outside the Congress chief's 10 Janpath residence here on Wednesday. He has been miffed with the party ever since he was removed as the Haryana Congress chief.

