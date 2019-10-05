International Development News
Development News Edition
PTI Shimla
Updated: 05-10-2019 18:21 IST
Former Union minister Sukh Ram visits PGIMER Chandigarh, enquires about Virbhadra's health

Former Union minister and Congress leader Sukh Ram visited PGIMER Chandigarh on Saturday and enquired about the health of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Singh's son and Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday posted a photo of Sukh Ram with Virbhadra on Facebook. He said the former chief minister's health has improved a lot and he will return to Shimla on Monday.

Virbhadra Singh, 85, was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla about a fortnight ago after he complained of uneasiness. He was later admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

COUNTRY : India
