Bihar Cong MP escapes unhurt as mechanised cart hits his SUV

Bihar's lone Congress MP Dr Mohammad Javed escaped unhurt when his SUV collided with an overloaded mechanised cart in Bihar's Kishanganj district on Saturday, police said. Javed, the Lok Sabha member from Kishanganj, is safe but the driver of the mechanised cart, locally known as "jugaad vehicle", was injured and hospitalised.

The head-on collision took place near Belwa Chowk on Kishanganj-Thakurganj road when the MP was going to Pothiya in the district from Kishanganj town to campaign for his mother Sayeeda Bano who is the Congress nominee for Kishanganj assembly bypoll. The SUV was damaged in the accident, Sadar police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

Javed is the lone successful candidate out of the 40 put up by the RJD-led five-party conglomerate in the Lok Sabha elections in the state..

