Germany's CDU leader lacks support to become chancellor - poll

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 05-10-2019 20:54 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, chairwoman of Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) is not trusted enough by voters to become the country's next leader, a poll published by tabloid Bild showed on Saturday. Around 63% of voters feel that Kramp-Karrenbauer is unsuited for the job of chancellor, with 11% in favour, according to an INSA poll published on Saturday.

Support fell for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives at the end of September after the ruling alliance agreed a package of measures to protect the climate. The CDU party plans to appoint a chancellor candidate in a year.

COUNTRY : Germany
