Will try that rebel MLAs withdraw in favour of party nominees: Khattar

With the sitting Rewari MLA entering the fray as an Independent and Gurgaon legislator fielding his wife after the denial of ticket, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said they were trying to persuade them to withdraw in the favour of party nominees. Those have rebelled against the party are Randhir Kapriwas (Rewari) and Gurgaon legislator Umesh Aggarwal, who has fielded his wife Anita as an Independent candidate.

Of 48 MLAs, the BJP has denied tickets to 12, including ministers Rao Narbir Singh and Vipul Goel. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is October 7.

"Out of 12 MLAs, only those from Gurgaon and Rewari are in the contest. We will try that they withdraw and support candidates fielded by the party," Khattar told reporters here on the sidelines of a functions in which three former MLAs-- one from the INLD and two from the Congress--joined the BJP. The saffron party has accommodated several turncoats, mostly from the Indian National Lok Dal.

Replying to a question that the Congress has accused his government of only indulging "event management" and "failing" to fulfil the promises made to people, Khattar replied, "People will give them a reply in the polls". "We know that we have far exceeded what we had promised in our poll manifesto. For instance, initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and making kerosene free in Haryana were not promised, but we did these things," he said.

Khattar said their government showed zero tolerance towards corruption, gave jobs on merit and undertook overall development. Asked if Congress leader Prof Sampat Singh, who had served as a minister in the the INLD government, could join the BJP, Khattar said, "He is a good person. When he was in the government, his performance was good. If he joins, then we will let you know."

Speaking at a poll rally in Naraingarh, Khattar said the BJP government had tried to bring about a change and clean up the system and as a result those people who earlier used to hesitate in joining politics, thinking it was not a clean profession, were coming forward to be a part of the saffron party. "Things have changed now and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed that culture," he said.

Besides Naraingarh, Khattar also addressed election rallies in Pehowa and Radaur. Those who joined the BJP on Sunday were former Barwala INLD MLA Vedpal Narang, Congress leader Ramswarup Rama, who had served as a minister in the Bansi Lal-led government in 1996, and former Congress legislator from Guhla Phool Singh Kheri.

