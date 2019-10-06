Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Second whistleblower in Trump-Ukraine scandal comes forward: lawyer

A second whistleblower, with first-hand knowledge of President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine, has spoken with the intelligence community's internal watchdog, the lawyer representing the official said on Sunday. Mark Zaid confirmed in an interview with ABC's "This Week" that the second official, also from the U.S. intelligence community, has been interviewed by the inspector general. Zaid represents the first whistleblower who filed a complaint involving a July 25 phone call Trump held with Ukraine's president in which he asked him to investigate a Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Gay, transgender rights in spotlight as U.S. Supreme Court returns

The U.S. Supreme Court kicks off its new term this week, with a major dispute on tap over whether a landmark decades-old federal anti-discrimination law that bars sex discrimination in the workplace protects gay and transgender employees. The nine-month term opens on Monday with three cases to be argued before the nine justices. On Tuesday, the court turns to one of the term's biggest legal battles, with two hours of arguments scheduled in three related cases on a major LGBT rights dispute. Sanders health scare involved a heart attack, his doctors say

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack earlier this week, his physicians said on Friday, describing his health scare in more specific terms than previously disclosed. Sanders, 78, abruptly canceled all campaign events on Tuesday after suffering chest pains. He underwent surgery to treat a blocked artery, having two stents inserted to prop open the artery. Et tu, Mitt? Trump blasts Republican senator as impeachment battle heats up

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday opened a new front in the impeachment battle that threatens his administration, blasting a prominent member of his party for criticizing his push to get foreign nations to probe a leading Democratic rival. The Republican president, who launched a stream of invective at Democrats and the media this week as an impeachment probe in Congress widened, tweeted that U.S. Senator Mitt Romney was a "pompous 'ass' who has been fighting me from the beginning." Main issues in UAW-GM labor talks narrow to wages, pensions: source

As the U.S. strike by the United Auto Workers union against General Motors Co nears three weeks, the main remaining issues in the negotiations have narrowed to wages and pensions, a person familiar with the talks said on Saturday. The GM strike began on Sept. 16 with the 48,000 UAW members seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of the leading U.S. automaker's profit and protection of healthcare benefits. The sides have been meeting daily and talks continued on Saturday, and representatives for both sides declined to discuss details. Man accused in fatal beatings of four homeless people in New York's Chinatown

New York police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of using a metal pipe to beat four fellow homeless people to death in the city's Chinatown district on Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of an attack found one victim before taking the suspect into custody nearby without incident. They found three more bodies in surrounding streets. University of Kansas sorry for Snoop Dogg show with stripper poles

The University of Kansas has apologized for a performance by rapper Snoop Dogg that featured drug references and dancers on stripper poles, saying the show fell short of creating a "family atmosphere." The California rapper, whose songs include "Murder Was the Case" and "Sexual Eruption," appeared in Lawrence, Kansas, on Friday night at an annual event dubbed Late Night in the Phog, which ushers in the school's basketball season. U.S. diplomat thought it was 'crazy' to withhold Ukraine aid: texts

A top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine thought it was "crazy" to withhold military aid for the country as it confronted Russian aggression, according to evidence presented on Thursday in an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump. Trump's former special representative for Ukraine negotiations, Kurt Volker, testified on Thursday for more than eight hours to members of the U.S. House of Representatives and staff of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight Committees. Yovanovitch is latest casualty of Trump war on career diplomats

The treatment of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch - disparaged by President Donald Trump and abruptly recalled from Ukraine - exemplifies what current and former U.S. officials describe as a campaign by Trump against career diplomats. A veteran diplomat who has led the U.S. embassies in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine, Yovanovitch's stint as ambassador in Kiev was cut short when she was recalled to Washington in May as Trump allies leveled unsubstantiated charges of disloyalty and other allegations against her. Trump orders 'substantial' cut in National Security Council staff: Bloomberg

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked for a substantial cut in the National Security Council staff, Bloomberg reported late on Friday, citing five people familiar with the plans. The step was described by some sources cited in the report as part of an effort from the White House to make its foreign policy arm leaner.

