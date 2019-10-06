New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) These the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL5 JK-SITUATION Kashmiris throng weekly flea market in Srinagar Srinagar: People thronged the weekly flea market in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital on Sunday even as some shops in the city opened in the morning hours, officials said.

DEL11 JK-NC-DELEGATION 15-member NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah Srinagar: In the first major political development post withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a 15-member National Conference delegation on Sunday met detained party leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah here. DEL21 JK-PDP PDP delegation from Jammu to meet detained party president in Srinagar Jammu: A PDP delegation from Jammu will meet party president Mehbooba Mufti, who is currently under detention in Srinagar, on Monday, a senior party leader said.

DEL23 JK-TERRORIST-ARREST JeM terrorist arrested in JK's Baramulla Srinagar: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was arrested in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Sunday, a police spokesperson said. DES15 HR-SELJA Will waive farm loans if voted to power in Haryana: Selja New Delhi: The Congress will announce a loan waiver for the poor and farmers in the state if voted to power, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja has said.

DES20 HR-POLL-KHATTAR We say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' but for Cong, it is 'Sonia Mata Ki Jai': Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the Modi government has lifted India's stature across the world as the country always comes first for it, but the Congress can't think beyond the Nehru-Gandhi family. DES25 HR-KHATTAR-REBELS Will try that rebel MLAs withdraw in favour of party nominees: Khattar Rohtak: Oct 6 (PTI) With the sitting Rewari MLA entering the fray as an Independent and Gurgaon legislator fielding his wife after the denial of ticket, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said they were trying to persuade them to withdraw in the favour of party nominees.

DES36 RJ-CUSTODIAL DEATH-ACTIVIST Transparency activist dies in police custody in Barmer Barmer: A transparency activist arrested along with two members of his extended family allegedly after a fight among them over their ancestral property died on Sunday in police custody at Balotra near here, said an official. DES14 UP-AKHILESH-YOGI Yogi's hope that "very good news" awaits all irks Akhilesh Lucknow: A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted people to draw inspiration from Lord Ram and hoped a "very good news" awaits all, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked him, asking how does CM know what is going to happen in the court.

DES18 PB-KASHMIRI STUDENT Punjab CM assures support to a Kashmiri student suffering from cancer Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has assured to provide all kinds of support to a Kashmiri student suffering from cancer. DES26 PB-JUSTICE Justice Jha sworn in as new CJ of Pb and Hry High Court Chandigarh: Justice Ravi Shankar Jha was on Sunday sworn in as new Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court..

