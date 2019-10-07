Portugal's ruling Socialists win election without outright majority

Portugal's ruling Socialists won Sunday's parliamentary election without an outright majority, official results showed early on Monday.

With most of the votes counted, the Socialists led with 106 seats. This meant they were first but, with only four seats still not accounted for, they cannot reach the full majority of 116 seats in the 230-seat assembly.

