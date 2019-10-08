International Development News
Iraq president Salih condemns attacks on protesters and media in televised speech

Baghdad
Updated: 08-10-2019 00:06 IST
Iraq's President Barham Salih in a televised speech on Monday condemned attacks on both protesters and the media and urged security forces to preserve the rights of all Iraqis.

He also called for ministerial changes and urged parliament to enact reforms, including electoral reform, to address the demands of protesters. Salih said compensation should be given to those affected by the violence this week.

The death toll after seven days of unrest has now passed 100 and more than 6,000 have been wounded.

COUNTRY : Iraq
