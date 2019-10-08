US News Roundup: Democrat Harris would offer six months of paid family leave; Two school districts sue Juul over vaping 'epidemic'

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Democrat Harris would offer six months of paid family leave

Democratic Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris would provide Americans with up to six months of paid family leave to bond with a new child or to take care of other personal or family medical issues, her campaign said on Monday. The proposal is part of a broad "Children's Agenda" set to be released by Harris at an appearance at an elementary school in Iowa on Monday.

Restoring felon voting rights a 'mess' in battleground Florida

Clifford Tyson wants to help choose America's next president. But the Florida resident fears his vote might return him to jail. Tyson, 63, owes court-ordered fines and fees for three felony convictions, one for robbery, two for theft, all decades old. Under a Florida law that went into effect July 1, he must pay those penalties before casting a ballot or risk being prosecuted for voter fraud.

Southwest pilots sue Boeing for misleading them on 737 MAX

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against Boeing Co alleging that the planemaker "deliberately misled" the airline and pilots about its 737 MAX aircraft. The grounding of the 737 MAX in March has wiped out more than 30,000 Southwest Airlines flights, causing over $100 million in lost wages for pilots, the union said.

Judge's order releasing Trump's tax returns and blasting 'repugnant' immunity claim put on hold

A federal judge on Monday said eight years of U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns must be provided to Manhattan prosecutors, forcefully rejecting the president's argument that he was immune from criminal investigations. Trump's returns will not be turned over immediately, after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan granted the president's request to temporarily block the order, handed down by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero.

U.S. diplomats to testify about Trump-Ukraine efforts as Democrats build impeachment case

A parade of U.S. diplomats will head to Capitol Hill for closed-door testimony this week as Democrats build their impeachment case against President Donald Trump, while the White House considers ways to slow down the process. The interviews could yield more fodder for Democrats' impeachment drive over a whistleblower's allegations that Trump leveraged $400 million in aid to secure a promise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Two school districts sue Juul over vaping 'epidemic'

Two public school districts on Monday sued Juul Labs Inc, accusing the company of endangering their students and draining their resources by marketing its addictive e-cigarettes to teenagers. The St. Charles, Missouri, and Olathe, Kansas, public school systems appeared to be the first school districts to join the rising wave of litigation against Juul.

Family of five, including three children, found dead of gunshot wounds in Massachusetts town

Three children and two adults were found dead on Monday morning in a condo unit in Abington, Massachusetts, apparently shot to death, local law enforcement officials said. Police found the bodies of a 40-year-old woman, a twin 9-year-old boy and girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man, all members of the same family, upon responding to a 911 call at approximately 7:30 a.m., Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.

Trump campaign touts Republican rule changes aimed at unified 2020 convention

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign detailed on Monday efforts to change Republican Party rules across the country to reduce the potential for opposition to the president at the 2020 nominating convention. Three Trump campaign senior officials told reporters on a call on Monday they have worked with state parties to make it harder for Republican primary opponents to influence the selection of the delegates to the convention.

Fat is fabulous for bears in Alaska's Katmai National Park

Alaska grizzly bears packing on pounds (kilos) for the winter are competing for more than the season's last salmon. They are also vying for the title of the state's fattest bear. Fat Bear Week has become a national internet sensation, pitting individual bears against each other in an online voting contest. This year's event, organized by Katmai National Park and Preserve, started with 12 bears.

Facebook the focus of U.S. Justice Department and state AGs meeting

U.S. state attorneys general investigating Facebook Inc for alleged anti-competitive practices met on Monday with officials of the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. The group met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to discuss the Facebook probe, as well as with Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Makan Delrahim, who heads the department's Antitrust Division, two sources said.

